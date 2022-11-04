Female fan forcibly hugs Phone Bhoot stars Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, leaves them flustered; VIDEO

Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif has been released today. The film is a horror comedy and also happens to be the first film of Katrina after marriage. The horror-comedy film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. However, for a few weeks, the actors are busy promoting the film in different cities. Meanwhile, today while promoting the film, Ishaan and Siddhant met a super excited female fan.

The video of Ishaan and Siddhant is going viral on social media. In the video, the boys were seen amused by a couple of female fans who pounced on them after seeing them promoting Phone Bhoot. A girl in a black top screamed on seeing Ishaan and Siddhant, as hugged them tightly. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are looking shocked. The video left netizens in splits. One user commented, “Nonsense...it looks like someone died...she is crying.” Another wrote, “That black shirt girl's reaction was so weird. I thought ishaan is gonna run from there.”

Phone Bhoot:

To note, Phone Bhoot also features Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Jackie is playing the role of Aatma Ram who tries to spoil the plans of Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant. The actress is playing the role of a ghost.

Upcoming work front:

Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Pippa. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be featured in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.