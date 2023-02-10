Female fan shares heartwarming encounter with Anil Kapoor; Reveals how he comforted her on a turbulent flight

Actor Anil Kapoor , who is a fitness enthusiast, is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming series, The Night Manager. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala. Recently, Anil had a heartfelt experience with a fan on a flight. He jetted off to Delhi recently. During his trip, he met a female fan on his flight. A woman named Shikha Mittal was sitting next to the actor and she has now shared details about her heartwarming encounter with him. She took to social media and also shared a selfie with Anil Kapoor. In her long note, Shikha revealed how he comforted her on the flight as they hit turbulence.

Shikha shared her experience of flying with Anil Kapoor and how they ended up enjoying a heart-to-heart conversation for over two hours. Going by her caption, the female fan talked about anxiety, movies, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, and lots more. Her post read, "The moment flight took off, the luggage box above me opened and started flapping. The flight got turbulent right at the take-off. I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition. The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said "Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk."

She further wrote that she would have never spoken to her co-passenger while respecting his privacy. But she ended up 'laughing endlessly' for two hours. She continued, "If that moment he didn’t speak, I would have never spoken in the interest of keeping his privacy. But those 2 hours I laughed endlessly and it felt like the flight landed a few seconds post taking off. (Pata bhi nahi chala.) When it landed, Anil Ji said: “a lot of people will tell you anxiety is bad, but today due to your anxiety we both got a chance to talk, and laugh and now maybe you also treat me to a coffee in Delhi”. I smiled, and he hugged me on our way out and said “Shikha The Mittal BYE!”."

She also shared part two of her conversation in a new post on Friday morning. She shared details about their interaction. Have a look: