Feroz Khan Birth Anniversary: Celina Jaitly remembers ‘beloved mentor and best friend’; says 'I will always be your CELINE'

Feroz Khan was a legend who greatly contributed to the history of Indian cinema by being an actor, filmmaker, and producer. He also helped Celina Jaitly step into the acting realm by directing her debut movie, Janasheen. On the veteran star’s 89th birth anniversary, the No Entry actress penned a lengthy note, paying respect to her ‘beloved mentor’ who helped her enter showbiz.

Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram and dropped a picture of herself standing next to late star Feroz Khan and senior actress Zeenat Aman. In her heartfelt note, the Apna Sapna Money Money actress remembered her mentor on his birth anniversary. She started the note by stating that her ‘beloved mentor and best friend’ opened the door to her journey in Hindi cinema and believed in her potential before even she knew it existed.

“As I remember you fondly on your birthday Mr. Khan.. I recall how your wisdom, guidance, and passion shaped me as an actor and as a person. I carry your lessons in every role, and your spirit in every step I take on this path. Thank you for lighting the way. Happy Birthday Mr Khan …. I will always be your CELINE,” she penned.

Take a look:

Celina continued her post by sharing the story behind the lovely image with the two ace stars of the Hindi film industry. She mentioned that it was an honor to step into the aura of the superstar who redefined style, swagger, and storytelling. “Honoring his legacy on such a stage was truly a moment of pride and deep respect for a trailblazer who will forever inspire,” Jaitly noted adding that it was also the first time she got the opportunity to meet Zeenat Anan whose style, grace, and boldness defined an era was both humbling and exhilarating.

The Tom, Dick, and Harry actress concluded her post by stating, “My ballet that night was also in a way a true celebration of her timeless legacy as she was also his iconic leading lady in the ’70s. I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay homage to such iconic figures who continue to inspire across generations.” Celina and Feroz Khan’s first film together, Janasheen, also starred his son, actor Fardeen Khan.

