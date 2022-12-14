FIFA WC 2022: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate Argentina’s win; Go gaga as David Beckham waves at them

Yesterday, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Looks like they all had a great time as they were seen cheering and screaming with joy in glimpses from the match shared by Ananya and Sanjay Kapoor. Now, Shanaya Kapoor has shared pictures and videos as they celebrated Argentina’s win at the FIFA World Cup. Shanaya and Ananya also went gaga over David Beckham, who was seen waving at them.

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a few pictures from the match. The first picture shows her posing with her brother Jahaan, who was seen in a blue and white jersey. Meanwhile, Shanaya opted for an all-white look, and was seen in a white crop top, matching blazer and jeans. She also shared a video from the match, while another picture shows her posing with Jahaan and Ananya Panday. Going by the jersey she is wearing, it is quite evident that they were cheering for Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday fangirl over David Beckham

Shanaya also shared a video in which David Beckham is seen looking toward them. In her caption, Shanaya wrote that he waved at them. Ananya had also shared the video on her Instagram stories, and wrote about her fangirl moment as David Beckham waved at them. Sharing the pictures and videos, Shanaya wrote, “game day (witnessed a FIFA WORLD CUP semi final game live, Argentina won, I saw Messi score a (goal), and David Beckham waved at us!!!)” Check out her post below.