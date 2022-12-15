FIFA World Cup 2022: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor enjoy watching France Vs Morocco match with Sania Mirza
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were enjoying watching the France Vs Morocco match live in Qatar. And guess who joined their company? It is none other than Tennis star Sania Mirza.
It is clearly evident that the excitement levels of the FIFA World Cup are high amongst football fans across the globe. If you are not an ardent fan of this sporting tournament, let us tell you that this World Cup is being held in Qatar nowadays wherein top football teams made their presence marked. In the latest development, we have spotted Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor having a gala time in a stadium in Qatar while watching the France Vs Morocco match live in Al Bayt Stadium.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor support France while watching them play against Morocco
Yesterday, we grabbed glimpses of Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor supporting Argentina. And now, in a fresh update, they came out in support of France today. They both were donning blue outfits at the stadium thereby confirming their support for France.
Further, to give them company, they were joined by Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza at the stadium. They posed for a photo together along with businessman Bunty Sajdeh and actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a frame. Also, do not miss a look of Ananya crushing hard on seeing French football player Kylian Mbappé playing in the stadium.
Check out the glimpses here.
Morocco's dream to become the winners of the FIFA World Cup came to an end on Wednesday (local time). France have beaten Morocco 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium to claim a place in Sunday's World Cup final. France will now compete against Argentina with the aim to lift the World Cup trophy.
Also Read: FIFA WC 2022: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor celebrate Argentina’s win; Go gaga as David Beckham waves at them
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more