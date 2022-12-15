FIFA World Cup 2022: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor enjoy watching France Vs Morocco match with Sania Mirza

It is clearly evident that the excitement levels of the FIFA World Cup are high amongst football fans across the globe. If you are not an ardent fan of this sporting tournament, let us tell you that this World Cup is being held in Qatar nowadays wherein top football teams made their presence marked. In the latest development, we have spotted Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor having a gala time in a stadium in Qatar while watching the France Vs Morocco match live in Al Bayt Stadium.

Yesterday, we grabbed glimpses of Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor supporting Argentina. And now, in a fresh update, they came out in support of France today. They both were donning blue outfits at the stadium thereby confirming their support for France.

Further, to give them company, they were joined by Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza at the stadium. They posed for a photo together along with businessman Bunty Sajdeh and actor Aditya Roy Kapur in a frame. Also, do not miss a look of Ananya crushing hard on seeing French football player Kylian Mbappé playing in the stadium.

Check out the glimpses here.