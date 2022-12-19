FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Nora, Deepika, Ranveer & more watch Argentina Vs France match in Qatar; SEE LIST

B-Town celebrities gathered in numbers as to witness the historic Argentina Vs France match live in Qatar. Have a look at who all were papped in the stadium.

Sunday was clearly dedicated to footfall fans across the globe. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final match was played between Argentina and France in Qatar stadium uniting people across various spheres. 

After a 3-3 thriller spanning about 120 minutes, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup, after 36 years.

Though India did not qualify for the world cup, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Lusail Stadium which hosted what will go down as one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. 

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and more Bollywood celebs graced the stadium to watch the tournament. 

See the List and Glimpses of B-Town celebs who were clicked in Qatar Stadium for the FIFA World Cup Final

1. Nora Fatehi

 

2. Aayush Sharma

 

3. Kartik Aaryan

 

4. Anand Ahuja

 

5. Deepika Padukone

 

6. Ranveer Singh

 

7. Manish Malhotra

 

8. Farah Khan

 

 

9. Ishaan Khatter 

 

