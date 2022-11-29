FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi spotted singing and dancing to her song in Qatar’s football stadium, WATCH

It is clearly evident that fans, not just from India, but from across the globe can’t keep calm soon after they knew about the development that Nora Fatehi will be performing at the FIFA World Cup. While earlier it was rumoured that the actor will be performing at the tournament’s opening ceremony, it has now been confirmed by the actor that she will be performing at the FIFA Fan Festival on Tuesday, November 29. Nora Fatehi spotted by fans at a stadium in Qatar during a football match

Ahead of her much-awaited performance, fans have papped Nora dancing and singing to the tunes of the official Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky. The video has gone viral on social media and is now trending on Twitter at the moment. Have a look at the glimpses here!

Nora Fatehi prepares for her performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 The Bollywood diva is practicing hard nowadays ahead of her performance at the tournament. On Sunday, the Street Dancer 3D actor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her performance rehearsal, wherein she is seen instructing her crew to be careful with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” Nora can be heard saying in the video.