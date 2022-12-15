FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi supported THIS country during France vs Morocco match
Bollywood superstar Nora Fatehi, who was recently in Qatar, had come out in support of Morocco. Have a look at why she is supporting this country.
Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular superstars of Bollywood who has encaptivated the industry with her class-apart dance moves. Nora, who is followed by over 43.6 million followers on Instagram, has garnered attention nowadays after she featured in FIFA World Cup Anthem 2022 titled ‘Light The Sky’. For the unaware, the FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar nowadays and will conclude on Sunday.
As of date, Argentina has already qualified for the finals. At the moment, France has stormed into the finals by defeating Morocco by 2-0.
Nora Fatehi cheers Morocco’s football team
Just a few hours ago, Nora took to Instagram and came out in support of Morocco. Fatehi hails from a Moroccan family. She was born and raised in Canada and enjoys citizenship in both Canada and Morocco. As she grew up, she polished her dancing skills and is now a well-acclaimed actor in the Bollywood industry in India.
On Instagram, Nora wrote in her story: “Good Luck Team Morocco.” This development is being loved by her fan pages.
Nora Fatehi performs at the FIFA World Cup’s Fan Festival
A few days ago, Nora gave an electrifying performance at FIFA World Cup’s Fan Festival in Qatar. She looked absolutely stunning in her all-pink ensemble. Here, she performed at ‘Light The Sky’, a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
In the official video of the song, she collaborated with artists namely RedOne, Manal, Balqees, and Rahma Riad.
On the work front, she was recently judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Bollywood personalities. Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.
