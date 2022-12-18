FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner: Argentina defeats France 4-2 on penalties
History has been created. Argentina has defeated France by at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The tournament is being held in Qatar.
And the results of FIFA World Cup 2022 are out! Goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria helped Argentina become the winners of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the match, Kylian Mbappe helped France score three goals. Soon after this, all the fans supporting Argentina swept into tears.
With this magnificent win over France, Lionel Messi ended a long wait for a FIFA World Cup title.
As Argentina looked set to seal a third World Cup title, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals for France within as many minutes (80' and 81') to draw the scoreline level. Mbappe had pulled one back for France with a penalty and equalized the score a minute later to draw level.
Deepika Padukone unveils the trophy of the FIFA World Cup
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy of the FIFA World Cup prior to match of Argentina Vs France match at Louis Vuitton trunk in Qatar. She presented the golden trophy along with Iker Casillas. The trophy was unveiled at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar in the presence of a chunk of football fans and ardent followers.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and more Bollywood celebs watch the final match live in the stadium
The fever of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was witnessed in Bollywood as well. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan have marked their attendance in the stadium.
A few days ago, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor also marked their attendance at the World Cup Semi-Final matches. Notably, both these young celebs rooted for Argentina and France who bagged a spot in the final match.
