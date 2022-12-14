FIFA World Cup: Ananya Panday watches Argentina vs Croatia match in Qatar; catches glimpse of David Beckham

The fever of FIFA World Cup 2022 has not died down yet. With just a few days to go before the final match, several Bollywood celebrities have been spotted visiting Qatar to catch live glimpses of the World Cup. A few days ago, actors Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chhillar, and more were seen having a gala time enjoying watching the football matches live in the stadiums. And now, to add to the bandwagon, Ananya Panday has marked her attendance in this list.

A few hours ago, Ananya Panday posted a story on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen flying to Qatar to watch the match. Upon reaching her destination, she can be seen flashing her sweet smile while watching Argentina vs Croatia match live in front of her eyes. Soon, she got a glimpse of popular footballer David Beckham from a distance and we can say that Ananya felt elated from within to watch his glimpse.

In the glimpses, we can also figure out that Ananya was supporting Argentina and was dressed accordingly.

Notably, Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez helped Argentina lead to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.