Fighter action director promises next level action for Hrithik Roshan with choppers, fighter planes and guns

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor fronted aerial action drama directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter, is in its final leg and will soon be wrapped up before the films moves into post production. The film is on track to release on its revised date, that is 25th January, 2024 and there is a lot of buzz around the film as it marks Hrithik and Deepika's first movie collaboration and also marks the return of the superhit duo of Hrithik and Siddharth after War in 2019. The action and stunt director of Fighter, in a recent conversation in the show Cool Talks With Kuldeep, talked about the level of action in Fighter that the audiences should prepare themselves for.

Fighter's Stunt And Action Director Promises That The Action Of Fighter Will Be On Another Level

Action and stunt director Parvez Shaikh, in a Zoom interaction with actor Kuldeep, in his show Cool Talks With Kuldeep, talked about the kind of action the audiences should brace themselves for, in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's next actioner directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter. Talking about the action of Fighter, he said, "Siddharth Anand sir used to tell us again and again that the action of Fighter should be on another level than the action of Pathaan. When we shot for the action of Fighter, there was a lot of sunlight. In that kind of sunlight, we did a lot of action like of fire, blast, chopper, helicopter, fighter planes and more. This is what we did in SRPF Grounds in Jogeshwari. A very big set was put up. Siddharth sir's thoughts are on another level after Bang Bang and War. Siddharth sir has thought to make Fighter on a bigger level than Pathaan. We gave him full support and the action of Fighter will certainly look like on another level. This kind of action may never have been seen in India because the action happens in the air with the fighter planes and also on the land where terrorists are being attacked. So we have tried to show something new."

Fighter Marks Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone's First Movie Collaboration

Fighter is much anticipated by the audiences and trade. Siddharth Anand is returning to the director's seat after the historic success of Pathaan and he would be looking to repeat the heroics of his last film, again with Fighter. Hrithik Roshan's last film Vikram Vedha could not do the business that was expected out of it but Fighter looks right on the money based on what's being said about the film. After Fighter, he will be collaborating with Jr NTR on War 2, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the tentatively titled Project K co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, apart from Fighter. She will also reprise her role of Rubai in Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Fighter releases in theatres on the 25th of January, 2023.

