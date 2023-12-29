Fighter actor Anil Kapoor gets belated birthday wish from Anand Ahuja; Sonam Kapoor reacts

Actor Anil Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on December 24, 2023. To extend gratitude towards his father-in-law, Anand Ahuja posted a late birthday wish for him which was also an appreciation post for Sonam Kapoor.

Anand Ahuja pens a late belated birthday post for Anil Kapoor

A couple of hours ago, Anand Ahuja, who is married to Sonam Kapoor, penned a post for his FIL Anil Kapoor to commemorate his 67th birthday which was on December 24. Sharing a picture of Sonam and Anil Kapoor, Anand wrote, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” #Tagore A late birthday post for @anilskapoor (& always timely appreciation post for @sonamkapoor & @anilskapoor) I saw the prep for #Fighter and while hardwork & results often correlate, the fact is that success is largely out of our control. Our only focus remains on the work and the age old certainty that the reward for hardwork is more hardwork. Always Happy @anilskapoor. (Love you lots @sonamkapoor)."

On her dad’s birthday, the Neeraj actress had also shared a heartfelt post. Sonam dropped a cute photo album that gave us a glimpse of the sweet time the Animal actor spent with her, her sister Rhea Kapoor, and her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Wishing her dad well, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you’re the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world.”

While everyone else wished him by writing warm notes, Anil Kapoor took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his well-wishers on his big day. Through a long Instagram post, the actor shared, “Birthdays are moments of reflection, and today, as I celebrate another year around the sun, I feel immensely grateful for the beautiful journey I’ve had so far. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the genuine affection coming my way."

His post further read, "Each message, each wish, is a testament to the meaningful connections we’ve built over the years. I am grateful for the friendships, the shared moments, and the unwavering support that make life truly special. As I take on another year of life, I carry your love with me, a guiding light that fuels my passion and determination. Thank you for making this birthday, and frankly everyday, an unforgettable celebration. Your kindness has made this day extraordinary, and I look forward to the adventures the upcoming year holds!!”

