Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu twin in black; pose with daughter Devi at Mumbai Airport-WATCH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted heading for a vacation with their daughter Devi. The two actors got married in 2016.

By Apoorva Jha
Published on Dec 16, 2023   |  11:40 AM IST  |  410
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla

Actress Bipasha Basu got hitched to actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, only to welcome her bundle of joy Devi in 2022. Doting mother Bipasha seems to be rejoicing in every moment of her motherhood after the birth of Devi. 

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her husband Karan Singh Grover and baby Devi as they jet off for some family time. While the couple’s co-ordinated black outfits and watching them heading off for some personal time has our hearts, let’s get into a flashback and reminisce the times when the Grover clan dished out some major family goals.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover jet off for vacation, couple twins in black

The Alone actors were spotted at the airport this morning as they got set for some family time. The couple was seen twinning in all black outfits and it has set some soaring goals. Devi can be seen wearing a white top with blue denims and a white headband. The way she is enveloped in her mother’s arms, totally has our hearts. Watch the video right here.

While the clip has totally won the hearts of fans, let’s get into a flashback and reminisce about some moments when Karan, Bipasha Basu and their little one set some major family goals.

1. Throwback to the time when Bipasha shared the adorable sight of Karan sleeping next to Devi

The Raaz actress often drops glimpses of her adorable family moments on her social media account, winning the hearts of her fans. In December last year, the actress dropped an endearing picture of her husband Karan and their daughter Devi. Karan can be seen snoozing off next to his daughter and it is the most adorable sight that any mother can wake up to.

The picture began doing rounds on the internet in no time and it can be safe to say that Karan in the picture is every new father ever. Sharing the post, Bipasha wrote in the caption, “This is love. My heart…”

2. Preserving memories for a lifetime

Bipasha and Fighter star Karan are the most doting parents to Devi and this adorable gesture proves their unconditional love for her. The duo chose to preserve her tiny hand and feet impressions and box the precious memories forever. Watch the endearing video here.

3. This family picture of Karan-Bipasha-Devi has our hearts

The trio has often set some major family goals and this adorable picture is a proof of the same. Holding tiny Devi in her arms, Bipasha Basu can be seen making a kissy face towards her while father Karan chose to capture the moment and preserve it for a lifetime. Have a look here.
 

4. When Karan and Bipasha held Satyanarayan Puja at their home

Earlier in September, Karan and Bipasha were seen hosting a Satyanarayan Puja at their residence. The day also called for some family time and the duo invited their close ones to attend the Puja. While the couple’s ethnic looks has our hearts, little Devi donning a traditional avatar has to be the most adorable sight ever. Have a look at the photos here.

5. Karan-Bipasha-Devi serve vacation goals 

Last but not the least, the family was spotted heading for a vacation earlier in November. In the video shared by Bipasha, the trio can be seen acting as the best travel buddies for life.

While the glitzy glam world of the showbiz proved Karan and Bipasha’s dedication towards acting, the above instances prove how above all, they prioritize parenthood and family time.

