Fighter actor Sharib Hashmi says he's 'truly excited' as Hrithik Roshan starrer to release on his birthday
Sharib Hashmi reflects on the opportunities he got in 2023. The actor also shared excitement about being in Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are currently working on their upcoming film Fighter. The film also stars actor Sharib Hashmi, who has been part of projects like Afwah and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor expressed his happiness as the action movie is expected to be released on his birthday.
Sharib Hashmi is excited as Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter will be released on his birthday
Sharib Hashmi is known for acting in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Vikram Vedha, Mission Majnu, and many others. The actor will soon share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Ahead of the film’s release on January 25, he expressed his excitement as it’s coinciding with his birthday.
During a chat with IANS, the actor said, “For the first time ever, I will have a movie release on my birthday, and I am truly excited. I really wish to keep the audience entertained in 2024 as well and years to come.”
Sharib Hashmi is grateful for opportunities in 2023
As we move towards the year of the year, Sharib Hashmi took a moment to reflect on the year that was. Expressing gratitude to be part of projects like Mission Majnu, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Shiv Shastri Balboa, and Tarla, he said in the same interview, “2023 has truly been a wonderful year, and I am really grateful to God and the audience who have been kind to me and showered upon their love, encouragement, and support.”
He is also looking forward to next year as he has a couple of projects lined up, like Sharma Ji Ki Beti and Cancer.
About Fighter
The film is an ode to the Indian Air Force. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, while Sharib will be seen making a guest appearance. It will be released theatrically on January 25.
A couple of days ago, cinephiles were treated with the power-packed and adrenaline-rushing trailer of the movie. Sharing the teaser, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “Fighter forever (Indian flag) #FighterTeaserOutNow.” Her husband, Ranveer Singh, also commented on her post.
