Fighter actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor spotted at Mumbai studio as they wrap up shoot; Watch VIDEOS

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar has been taking the internet by storm very often these days, with workout pictures. As you may know, the celebrated star is currently shooting for Fighter, the highly anticipated aerial action movie, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand. The project will mark Hrithik Roshan's first onscreen collaboration with the senior superstar Anil Kapoor, and the famous actress, Deepika Padukone. On Thursday night, Roshan and Kapoor were spotted leaving the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, after wrapping up the Fighter shoot.

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor spotted after Fighter shoot wrap

As per the reports, the three leading stars of Fighter - Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone - are currently shooting together for some of the important sequences in the film, on a set which is made at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios of Mumbai. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the film or its plot, it was confirmed that Roshan and Padukone are playing Fighter pilots in the Siddharth Anand directorial, while Kapoor appears in the role of their mentor.

In the videos which are now going viral on social media, Hrithik Roshan looks handsome yet tired, as he makes an exit from the studio post-pack-up. The superstar, who greeted the paparazzi photographers from his car, is seen in a navy blue t-shirt and a pair of trousers. Anil Kapoor, however, left the studio with a couple of others and were all smiles as he spotted the paps outside the studio. Meanwhile, leading lady Deepika Padukone rushed to the Jawan screening event immediately after wrapping up the Fighter shoot, to join Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor's videos:

