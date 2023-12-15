Fighter actress Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Tirumala temple; INSIDE video goes viral
Deepika Padukone was spotted seeking blessings at Tirumala temple. The Fighter actress was joined by her dad Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the Sri Venkateswara Temple along with her family. Earlier, a video of her and her sister Anisha Padukone visiting the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh went viral on social media. Now, another inside video has surfaced and it shows Deepika offering prayers at the Tirumala temple. She was joined not just by her sister Anisha, but also their parents Prakash Padukone, and Ujjala Padukone.
Deepika Padukone and her family offer prayers at Tirumala temple
A video that has been shared by ANI shows visuals of Deepika Padukone inside the temple complex. The actress is seen seeking blessings, while her sister, mom, and dad are also seen behind her. Post seeking blessings, she is seen exiting the temple complex and has a red and golden dupatta draped around her.
The Fighter actress looks gorgeous in a desi avatar and is seen wearing an ivory and golden ethnic suit paired with huge matching earrings. She had her hair tied back in a bun. Check out the video below!
Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big screen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. While she had a special appearance in the film, her performance was applauded by one and all. Before that, she starred in Pathaan, alongside SRK and John Abraham. Her performance as Rubai garnered a lot of appreciation.
Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films
Next up, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter. This film marks her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The teaser of Fighter dropped a few days ago, and fans went gaga over the glimpse of Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry in the film. The first song from Fighter, Sher Khul Gaye also released today.
Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day weekend. Apart from this, Deepika also has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which she plays a cop named Shakti Shetty.
