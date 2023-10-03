Fighter: Akshay Oberoi to play pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone's combat team; Deets inside

The anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand's upcoming spy thriller Fighter has reached fever pitch, ever since its announcement. The film, set within the esteemed YRF Spy Universe, promises to be an adrenaline-pumping adventure chronicling the lives of Indian Air Force fighters. Headlined by Bollywood luminaries Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter boasts an ensemble cast that has captivated the imagination of fans and critics alike. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone take on the roles of courageous Air Force Fighters, while Anil Kapoor assumes the mantle of a seasoned senior Air Force officer.

Akshay Oberoi’s role in Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In a recent revelation from an inside source, it has been disclosed that Akshay Oberoi will be a pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's formidable combat team within the Air Force. Oberoi's character is poised to wield substantial influence in the broader narrative of Fighter, adding an exciting dimension to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Akshay says, "I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honor, and I'm excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. My character holds a pivotal role in the grand tapestry of 'Fighter', and I can't wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we've embarked upon."

About Fighter

Directed by the visionary Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their esteemed banner Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is slated for release on the 25th of January, 2024. With a star-studded cast, a gripping storyline, and Siddharth Anand at the helm, Fighter is poised to redefine the espionage thriller genre, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

