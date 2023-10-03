Fighter: Akshay Oberoi to play pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone's combat team; Deets inside

Akshay Oberoi has spilled the details about his character in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Read on!

Written by Lubna Khan Published on Oct 03, 2023   |  03:43 PM IST  |  328
Fighter: Akshay Oberoi to play pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone's combat team; Deets inside
Fighter: Akshay Oberoi to play member of Hrithik-Deepika's combat team (Pic: Beej Lakhani, Akshay Oberoi, Deepika Padukone Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Akshay Oberoi reveals details of his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter
  • He will play a part of the combat team lead by Hrithik and Deepika on screen

The anticipation surrounding Siddharth Anand's upcoming spy thriller Fighter has reached fever pitch, ever since its announcement. The film, set within the esteemed YRF Spy Universe, promises to be an adrenaline-pumping adventure chronicling the lives of Indian Air Force fighters. Headlined by Bollywood luminaries Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, Fighter boasts an ensemble cast that has captivated the imagination of fans and critics alike. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone take on the roles of courageous Air Force Fighters, while Anil Kapoor assumes the mantle of a seasoned senior Air Force officer.

Akshay Oberoi’s role in Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In a recent revelation from an inside source, it has been disclosed that Akshay Oberoi will be a pivotal member of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's formidable combat team within the Air Force. Oberoi's character is poised to wield substantial influence in the broader narrative of Fighter, adding an exciting dimension to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Akshay says, "I am thrilled to be joining forces with the incredible talents of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. Playing a part in their combat team within the Air Force is an honor, and I'm excited to bring a new dimension to this action-packed thriller. My character holds a pivotal role in the grand tapestry of 'Fighter', and I can't wait for audiences to experience the adrenaline-fueled journey we've embarked upon."

About Fighter

Directed by the visionary Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their esteemed banner Marflix Pictures, in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is slated for release on the 25th of January, 2024. With a star-studded cast, a gripping storyline, and Siddharth Anand at the helm, Fighter is poised to redefine the espionage thriller genre, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: 'May we always fight...': Hrithik Roshan's shoutout to Fighter director Siddharth Anand for 10 years of collab

Advertisement
About The Author
Lubna Khan
Lubna Khan
Writer

Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 4 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architecture, her love for

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!