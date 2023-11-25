Fighter: Anil Kapoor excitedly begins 2-month countdown for release of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial is touted as an aerial action film and it has generated a lot of buzz. Recently, Kapoor shared an intriguing poster as the two-month countdown for the film's release begins.

Anil Kapoor shares new poster of Fighter

Today, on November 25th, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a poster of his upcoming aerial action film Fighter. This was done to kickstart the two-month countdown for the film's release. The poster features large text of 'two months' over several fighter planes placed on the ground. Kapoor captioned it, "A #Fighter never rests!"

Check out his post!

The film's director Sidharth Anand also shared the poster and captioned it, "Born to fly. Sworn to protect. #FIGHTER"

Siddharth Anand announced Italy schedule wrap last month

On October 4, Siddharth Anand took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the team of Fighter had wrapped up the Italy shoot schedule. “And it’s a schedule wrap!” he wrote. Later, the director shared a behind-the-scenes image from the film featuring many uniformed Air Force officers seated on both sides of a long table.

About Fighter

Fighter is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand who recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others and is part of a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter will be released theatrically next year on the occasion of Republic Day. It was originally supposed to be released in September 2023 but was pushed back due to delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's work front

Hrithik was last seen in the 2022 action thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The film met with positive critical response but failed to do well at the box office. Apart from Fighter, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 which is a part of the YRF spy universe.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Fighter, the Telugu sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD as well as Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Meanwhile, Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime film Animal.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Intriguing BTS glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s actioner is simply unmissable