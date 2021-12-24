Fighter: On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan pens a sweet note as he welcomes him onboard

It’s Anil Kapoor’s birthday today and he has been inundated with best wishes from all corners of the world. And while the social media is abuzz with messages for the senior actor, his fans are in for a massive treat as he joins the cast of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. The announcement was made by Hrithik Roshan as he penned a sweet note for Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen posing with Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Anand. In the caption, the Krrish star was all praises for the senior actor. He also expressed his excitement about sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor for the first time in Fighter. Hrithik wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Anil Kapoor:

To note, Fighter will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead and will mark her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. It is also reported that it will be India’s first aerial action franchise and will be made on a massive scale for the global audience. Speaking about the film, director Siddharth Anand said, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

