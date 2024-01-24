Fighter: CBFC demands 2 cuts in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer; Siddharth Anand REACTS

All eyes are on Siddharth Anand as he is all geared for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others will hit the theatres on January 25. Well, last year the director broke all the records with his Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. But the film was released after CBFC demanded ten cuts and now Fighter has passed after two cuts and with a U/A certification. In an exclusive chat, the director quipped that he is not bothered.

Fighter has secured a U/A certification after two cuts

Last year ahead of the release of Pathaan, the film had fallen into a lot of controversy, especially with the song Besharam Rang. CBFC had demanded ten cuts in the film which included Deepika Padukone’s close-up shots. Three changes were made in Besharam Rang where buttocks shots, side-pose, and sensuous dance movements’ had to be removed. Now when Fighter has secured a U/A certification after two cuts, one of which encompasses ‘sexually suggested visuals’, Siddharth reveals that he is not really bothered about how CBFC’s demand may hamper the flow of the film.

In an exclusive chat with News 18, Siddharth Anand says that everything is very organic in his films but he also agrees that sometimes you tend to do things that you feel are working for your film then. But. The Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer film director also added that there are certain guidelines that the Censor Board operates on and they have to accept that.

Siddharth Anand reveals the shots that were cut from Fighter were not important

Although Siddharth Anand did not reveal which scenes had to be cut and what had to be replaced he shared that it was a certain shot in the closing song video that had to be trimmed out. “We’ve graciously accepted those cuts and that won’t change the narrative at all. What has been cut is in the end credits when the film is over. So, those shots weren’t that important,” added the director.

Siddharth also said that the USP of his action films like Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan is that there’s no reference point for them. He tries to push his action in a way that the audience hasn’t seen before. “The world may seem familiar but that’s the template of an actioner. There will be car and bike chases in any action film. It’s all about how you do it and what you do with the stunts.”

Fighter Fails To Clear Censors In All Gulf Countries Barring UAE

Amidst the news of Fighter receiving two cuts, there was yet another news that must have come as a big blow for the Fighter team and that was the film was denied release in all Gulf countries barring UAE. Siddharth Anand and the team failed to get their film cleared by the GCC Censors. The censor screening was held on the 10th of January, 2024 and it is on the 23rd that it was officially communicated that Fighter won't be seeing a release in almost all the Gulf countries. The denial of release is quite a setback for the makers.

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024.

