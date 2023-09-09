Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and entire cast to shoot for a lively party anthem

Excitement is brewing in Bollywood as Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter. With each piece of news coming out, the anticipation is at an all-time high, and here’s the newest development on the aerial combat film!

Siddharth Anand to shoot a party anthem for Fighter

It is believed that Siddharth Anand is going to be shooting the much-anticipated party anthem song in a studio in Mumbai today. What makes it even more special is that the entire cast of Fighter will be grooving to the beats of this lively number which includes Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others in the song. Following the completion of this high-energy party number, the director is set to embark on filming two more songs, featuring the charismatic duo of Roshan and Padukone, at exotic international locations.

Siddharth Anand is known for delivering hit films with great music, and fans have come to expect nothing less from his upcoming project. With the whole cast joining in for this party anthem, anticipation is soaring as it's about the collective energy and camaraderie of the stars that promises to set the screen on fire. The infectious rhythm of this song has been composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar and brought to life through the choreography of Bosco Martis.

Traditionally, Siddharth Anand's films have been accompanied by chart-topping music like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Ghungroo, Jai Jai Shivshankar, Bang Bang, Bachna Ae Haseeono, and many more. This upcoming party anthem from Fighter is no exception and Bollywood enthusiasts can look forward to a foot-tapping track that will likely become a staple at parties.

About Fighter

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi playing pivotal roles. The forthcoming phase will see the commencement of work on the film's special effects, scheduled to begin in October. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix Pictures along with Viacom18 Studios and will release on the 25th of January 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter actors Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor spotted at Mumbai studio as they wrap up shoot; Watch VIDEOS