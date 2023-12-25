Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor begin one-month countdown; drop NEW intriguing POSTER

Fighter’s new poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone has been released. The movie will also star Sanjeeda Shaikh and Karan Singh Grover.

By Apoorva Jha
Published on Dec 25, 2023
Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor begin one-month countdown; drop NEW intriguing POSTER
Picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Fighter is one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in key roles, it seems like next year will kickstart with a bang following the release of Fighter.

With the movie’s release just knocking on the door, Hrithik Roshan has now dropped a new poster of Fighter featuring himself, Deepika and Anil Kapoor in it. The trio has also commenced a countdown as they enthusiastically await the movie's release. Have a look at the poster inside.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s new poster from Fighter out now

Fighter is just a month away from its theatrical release and it seems like the movie’s star cast is pumped with energy to welcome the film on the big screen soon. Taking to their Instagram accounts this morning, Deepika Paduone, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan shared new posters from the film which features them in intriguing avatars.

Notably, they also started the countdown, looking forward to the film’s release. While Hrithik Roshan wrote while dropping the new poster, “The Air Dragons are all geared up to meet you in 1 month! Watch #Fighter only on the BIG SCREEN! 3D and IMAX theatres from the 25th January 2024! See you on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day,” an ecstatic Anil Kapoor said, “Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride with the Air Dragons! Just one month to go until #Fighter hits the big screen on January 25, 2024!”

Deepika also pitched in by dropping the poster, as she counted days left for Fighter’s theatrical release.

More about Fighter

The movie has been produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, and apart from Anil Kapoor, Hrithik and Deepika, it will also feature Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles. Apart from its storyline, the movie’s soundtracks have also created immense hype enveloping Fighter

Followed by Sher Khul Gaye, the makers of the film had recently released its second track Ishq Jaisa Kuch, which was quick to turn out to be the party anthem of next year.

ALSO READ: Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven, quite literally

Latest Articles