Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan enjoy coffee-time with Siddharth Anand, others during Italy shoot-PIC

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter is certainly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Two weeks ago, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Hrithik and Deepika will head to Italy, where they will be shooting for two songs from Fighter. Soon after, a lovely sun-kissed picture of Deepika from the sets of Fighter went viral on social media. Now, we have come across another picture that shows Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone happily posing for a picture with Fighter director Siddharth Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis and others in Italy.

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan’s PIC with Siddharth Anand, others during Fighter’s Italy shoot

A picture that has surfaced on social media shows Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Bosco Martis and others chilling together in Italy during the Fighter shoot. Hrithik is seen taking a selfie, while Deepika leans in to pose next to him. They were seen seated around a table with Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Bosco Martis, and all of them enjoyed coffee time together. The picturesque view behind them is unmissable!

Hrithik is seen in a blue tee with a black hoodie, while Deepika is seen in a white outfit and black slippers. They were all smiles as they posed for the happy picture.

Check it out below

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shoot for Fighter songs in Italy

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla informed readers that Hrithik and Deepika will be shooting for two songs in Italy. One will be a foot-tapping dance number, on the lines of Ghungroo from WAR. “The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched,” informed a source.

The song is choreographed by Bosco and Ceasar, and according to the source, the dance number will have multiple hook steps for the two leads. After the 5-day shoot for this song, Hrithik and Deepika will move on to another location in Italy to shoot for a love ballad.

Fighter is being planned as a trilogy and is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release theatrically on January 25, 2024.

