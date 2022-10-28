Fighter: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer gets a NEW release date; Anil Kapoor shares poster

There has been a lot of buzz around Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter right from the moment it was announced. This film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, and fans cannot keep calm. The Siddharth Anand directorial is an aerial-based action thriller, and also stars Anil Kapoor. In the movie, Hrithik and Deepika will be seen playing the role of Indian Air Force pilots, while Anil Kapoor plays their mentor. Fans had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the movie, and now, makers have finally shared the first look poster of the film, while announcing the release date of Fighter.

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the first look poster of Fighter, and it shows fighter jets flying at great speed. Sharing the poster, Anil Kapoor revealed that the film will hit the big screens during the Republic Day 2024 weekend! The release date of Fighter has been postponed many times in the past, and looks like the makers have now locked the release date. “All systems go! #FIGHTER is cleared for take-off on 25th January, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don't let go!” wrote Anil Kapoor. Check out the first look poster of Fighter below.

Hrithik Roshan’s prep for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan has been leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role in Fighter. The actor had begun a 12-week transformation program in August, which ends in November. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor will be spending some time with the Air Base Officers, and will observe them closely to get into the skin of his character.

Fighter shooting schedule

Speaking about the shooting schedule of Fighter, a source informed Pinkvilla, “The first schedule takes place outside Mumbai from November 15. It’s a 10-day shoot, and Hrithik returns to Mumbai on November 26.” This will be followed by a 20-day shoot at a studio in Mumbai, which will go on till Mid-December.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that the makers of Fighter have got the leading company, Double Negative (DNEG), to come on board for the VFX on the film. DNEG was also the company behind visual effects for the Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.