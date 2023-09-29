Fighter: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in sun-kissed PIC from film set at Phi Beach, Italy

After Jawan, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone’s, Fighter has been creating quite a buzz since the very beginning. The film will be directed by War director, Siddharth Anand. The film is hailed as India’s first aerial action franchise. Apart from the leads, the film will also star Anil Kapoor in the pivotal role. It was just a few days back that we had exclusively informed you that the leads will be shooting for two songs in Italy through the period starting period on September 27. Now, a photograph of the diva, Deepika Padukone is going viral on the internet which has sent the internet into a state of frenzy.

Deepika Padukone's pic from Phi Beach in Italy goes viral

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are currently in Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter. The duo will be shooting for two songs there. Recently, a photograph of Deepika has been going viral on the Internet from the sets at Phi Beach, Italy. In the photo, DP can be seen clicking a photograph seemingly with a crew member. The actress looks absolutely stunning in a sun-kissed photo in a black outfit with minimal makeup. The two are all smiles posing for the camera.

Details about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's shoot schedule in Italy

Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported to you a couple of days back about the lead cast shoot schedule in Italy. As per a source, “The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.”

In addition to this, the source further explained that the director loves to set up his songs in a certain way. Citing an example of his debut film, the source asserted that the songs in his movies have always stood out in terms of tunes and visuals- be it Khuda Jaane, Meherbaan, Ghungroo, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Besharam Rang, Tujhe Bhula Diya and many more. Thus, “Fighter will be no different”, the source said.

As per the source, choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, the dance number will have multiple hook steps for the two leads. After completing the 5-day shoot for the dance number, the lead duo will reunite for a love ballad. “There will be a shift of location in Italy as the Fighter team moves on to shooting a quintessential romantic number displaying the chemistry of HR and DP. The number will have a vibe and flavor of its own, with two of the most good-looking actors of Hindi at their best,” the source added.

