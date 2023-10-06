Fighter: Deepika Padukone, sunkissed and in stripes post Italy shoot schedule wrap of Hrithik Roshan starrer

Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming films. There has been a lot of excitement about the aerial action thriller film right from the moment it was announced. A few days ago, Deepika and Hrithik jetted off to Italy to shoot for two songs from Fighter. Since then, BTS pictures of Deepika posing with her team members on the sets of Fighter have been surfacing on social media. Now, Hrithik and Deepika have concluded the Italy schedule of their film shoot. Deepika was seen posing with her team members as she wrapped up the Italy shoot schedule, and the pictures have gone viral.

Deepika Padukone poses with team members as she wraps up Italy schedule for Fighter

Recently, Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to his social media to announce that it's a wrap for Hrithik and Deepika's Fighter Italy schedule. "And it's a schedule wrap!" he tweeted. Now, pictures of Deepika Padukone from Italy have surfaced on her fan pages. The actress posed with members of her team as she wrapped up shooting for the film in Italy. In one picture, Deepika is seen posing with Augustus Pereira, who is a part of choreographer Bosco Martis' team. The actress exudes charm as she flashes her million-dollar smile in the sun-kissed picture. She wore a white striped shirt with baggy denim jeans, and has sunglasses on. Sharing the picture, Augustus wrote, "And it’s a wrap for Italy schedule.Thanks@deepikapadukone @marflix_pictures." Meanwhile, another picture shows Deepika posing for a selfie with another team member in Italy as she wraps up the shoot.

Check out the pictures below!

Earlier, a picture of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika posing with Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Bosco Martis, and others had also surfaced. They were all seen enjoying a coffee break.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the Fighter songs that Hrithik and Deepika were shooting for in Italy. While one is a dance number, another one is a romantic ballad. A source close to the development informed us, "The Italy schedule begins with a dance number in the coming week picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched." The song is choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser, and according to the source, the dance number will have multiple hook steps for the two leads.

Fighter is scheduled to release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

