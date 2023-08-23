Fighter: Did Bosco Martis give a peek into Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's dance number? WATCH

One of the most-anticipated films, Fighter is all set to release in theatres on January 25, and this gives the fans all the reasons to be excited because this will be the first time when Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will share the screen together. At the same time, the Siddharth Anand directorial will be the first film to showcase aerial action. But what is more exciting is that recently Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he and Deepika Padukone are shooting a dance number for Fighter.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are busy shooting a dance number

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share that he and his co-star Deepika Padukone are preparing to shoot a dance number for their upcoming film Fighter. The War actor shared the news on X. Have a look:

According to the post, the dance will be choreographed by duo Bosco-Caesar, who have earlier choreographed songs for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and others.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Box Office Worldwide, the song is reportedly said to be sung by Vishal Dadlani. Moreover, claims are also being made that the upcoming song is mounted on a large scale, and while actors have already started shooting for it, it will be completed sometime around next week.

Apart from this, it is also believed that Siddharth Anand’s Fighter will have a total of five songs which will include one sad song.

About Fighter

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier directed blockbusters like Pathaan, War, and Bang Bang! Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in a lead role. Also, as said earlier, Fighter will be a one-of-a-kind film as it will be the first film in Hindi cinema to showcase aerial action.

Work-wise, Hrithik Roshan is a part of Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

