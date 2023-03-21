Fighter director Siddharth Anand feels Hrithik Roshan should direct a film soon: He is a closet filmmaker

All eyes are on Siddharth Anand after the massive success of Pathaan as he is shooting for his upcoming film Fighter. Pathaan broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2023 till now. It was also the comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan after almost 4 years and it also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Talking about Fighter, this film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor and the director is all geared up to shoot the fourth schedule of the aerial action film with the Bang Bang star and cannot stop praising his commitment.

Siddharth Anand praises Hrithik Roshan

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand said that he feels the actor should direct a film himself soon and called him a closet filmmaker. The Pathaan director revealed that he has completed 25 percent of Fighter with Hrithik wherein he plays an air force pilot. Talking to the entertainment portal Siddharth called Hrithik a complete Hindi film hero. He adds nuances to his role and encourages his co-actors so that everyone shines in the film. “Hrithik doesn’t look at himself alone in a movie. He is a closet filmmaker, and he doesn’t know it. I keep telling him that he should direct a film soon."

Fighter tracks the journey of Patty to become the best fighter pilot of India

Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and is slated to release on January 25, 2024. The film also features Anil Kapoor in a key role, the details of which have been kept under wraps. The team has shot with real fighter jets in the first schedule and the film traces the journey of Hrithik’s Shamsher Pathania aka. Patty – from a young boy to the best fighter pilot of India, It also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key role. T-series will be headlining Fighter's music, composed by Vishal and Shekhar and the album has 5 songs, which includes one emotional track too. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Fighter marks the debut of Siddharth Anand as producer along with Mamta Anand for Marflix Pictures.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to kick off month long schedule of Fighter on March 19