Fighter: Fans note Deepika Padukone owns flawless success record with Republic Day releases
Fans have noticed Deepika Padukone's consistent success with films released on January 25 in the last decade, making them hopeful that Fighter will follow the same successful streak. Take a look!
Deepika Padukone isn't just a powerhouse of talent and beauty in Bollywood; she's also one of the industry's most successful actresses. With numerous blockbusters under her belt, including two this year, her track record speaks volumes. The eagerly awaited Fighter, directed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, is scheduled for release on January 25 next year. Fans have noticed Deepika's consistent success on this date, with several of her movies becoming hits on this particular day.
Deepika Padukone has delivered three successful films released on Republic Day
With the release of the Fighter teaser on Friday, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the seemingly celestial connection between Deepika Padukone and January 25. The actress has experienced a trio of major releases on this date over the last decade, and all three turned out to be blockbuster hits. It began with Race 2 in 2013, followed by Padmaavat in 2018, and the most recent being Pathaann in 2023 – all of them superhits. This track record has filled fans with optimism, leading them to hope that Fighter, scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, will continue this streak of success. Take a look:
The excitement surrounding the film's success has soared, fueled by its top-notch teaser. From impressive VFX to the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika, to the patriotic pulse of the background music, every element contributes to the heightened buzz. The supporting cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, adds to the anticipation, given their exceptional talent and good looks.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival