Fighter: Fans note Deepika Padukone owns flawless success record with Republic Day releases

Deepika Padukone isn't just a powerhouse of talent and beauty in Bollywood; she's also one of the industry's most successful actresses. With numerous blockbusters under her belt, including two this year, her track record speaks volumes. The eagerly awaited Fighter, directed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, is scheduled for release on January 25 next year. Fans have noticed Deepika's consistent success on this date, with several of her movies becoming hits on this particular day.

Deepika Padukone has delivered three successful films released on Republic Day

With the release of the Fighter teaser on Friday, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the seemingly celestial connection between Deepika Padukone and January 25. The actress has experienced a trio of major releases on this date over the last decade, and all three turned out to be blockbuster hits. It began with Race 2 in 2013, followed by Padmaavat in 2018, and the most recent being Pathaann in 2023 – all of them superhits. This track record has filled fans with optimism, leading them to hope that Fighter, scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, will continue this streak of success. Take a look:

The excitement surrounding the film's success has soared, fueled by its top-notch teaser. From impressive VFX to the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika, to the patriotic pulse of the background music, every element contributes to the heightened buzz. The supporting cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, adds to the anticipation, given their exceptional talent and good looks.