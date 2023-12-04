Fighter First Look OUT: Hrithik Roshan looks sharp as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty; fans react

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starring action film Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been able to generate a lot of buzz thanks to some posters released by its makers. Recently, the first look of Roshan's character from the film was released on the internet and it has excited the netizens.

Hrithik Roshan's first look from Fighter out

Today, on December 4th, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share his first look from the film. It features Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty who is donned in an Air Force uniform. The caption read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan"

Check out his post!

Fans react to Hrithik Roshan's first look

Taking to the comment section, several users and even celebrities expressed their amazement over Roshan's first look. Pooja Hegde wrote, "I mean… HOW so fine?!!!!!!". Zayed Khan penned, "Yeah baby!!! Ek number ! Fab! (red heart emoji)". One fan wrote, "literally so excited (also you are literally so fineeeeeee)". Another fan shared their excitement and wrote, "Another character can't wait to see you my hero."

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand who last delivered a blockbuster with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor among others and it is part of a planned aerial action franchise. It was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighter will be released theatrically on 25 January 2024.

Meanwhile, Roshan was last seen in the 2022 action crime film Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan which underperformed at the box office. Apart from Fighter, he is also doing Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

