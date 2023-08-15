Fighter: How did Hrithik Roshan’s lady love Saba Azad reacted to his motion poster?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to collaborate for the very first time in the upcoming movie Fighter. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is making a comeback after achieving success with the hits War and Pathaan. This aerial action project is poised to be turned into a franchise. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend on 25th January 2024. Today on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of the film have dropped the first look of the film.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter’s first look

Today on August 15th, 2023, the cast and crew of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter took to their Instagram handles to drop the first official motion poster of the film. The video commences by showing three fighter jets soaring through the sky. Then the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, appear one by one, dressed in their air force uniforms, each holding their helmets and sporting sunglasses. The poster ends with aerial bombings, set against the backdrop of the iconic anthem 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background. This announcement post from the film has been titled 'Spirit Of Fighter'. Sharing the video, in the caption Hrithik Roshan wrote, “#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! 🇮🇳

Saba Azad reacts to the motion poster

The motion poster of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukones’s upcoming film has been receiving a lot of love from fans in the comment section. The entire comment section got flooded with red heart emojis and fire emojis as soon as it was posted. One Instagram user wrote, “Woohoo cannot wait” along with a fire emoji. And another user wrote, “This is gonna be epic”.

Hrithik Roshan’s lady love Saba Azad also commented with fire emojis. Other celebrities like Vaani Kapoor dropped clapping emojis and a red heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan also commented with raising hands emoji to express his excitement.

Professional front of Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He also has War 2 starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in his kitty.

