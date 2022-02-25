Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to begin shooting from June; Report

Ever since Hrithik Roshan had announced his collaboration with Deepika Padukone for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the fans have been eagerly waiting to witness their magic on the big screen. The movie marks their first collaboration together and has got the tinselvile buzzing. And while Fighter has become one of the most anticipated movies, we have got our hands on an interesting update about the shooting of the Siddharth Anand directorial. It is reported that Hrithik and Deepika will begin shooting for the movie in June this year.

To note, the shooting was reportedly delayed due to the pandemic and the lead pair’s prior commitments. However, as things are falling into place now, as per a report published in India Today, the team is set to get back in action. “Both Hrithik and Deepika will be getting in their best shape physically for this film. There's a lot of action involved. Since the lockdown restrictions have eased, the film will be shot all around the world,” a source was quoted saying. To note, apart from Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter will also star Anil Kapoor in a key role.

Fighter is slated to release on January 26 next year and will witness a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Tehran. As of now, Deepika is shooting for another Siddhart Anand directorial Pathan which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie marks Deepika’s fourth collaboration with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathan will also star John Abraham as the lead antagonist who will be seen locking horns with King Khan for the first time on the big screen.

