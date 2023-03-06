Fighter: Hrithik Roshan announces schedule wrap with a video featuring Siddharth Anand and the crew in plane

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. It will mark Hrithik and Deepika's first collaboration. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Karan Oberoi in key roles. Hrithik and Deepika started shooting for the film in November last year. Earlier today, Hrithik and Siddharth announced the schedule wrap for India’s first aerial action film.

Hrithik Roshan wraps up a schedule of Fighter

On Monday afternoon, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video with his fans. In the video, the entire crew along with Hrithik and Siddharth are seen cheering for Fighter on a flight. With this, the team wrapped up the third schedule of Fighter in Hyderabad. Hrithik shared the video and wrote, '#fighter'. Have a look:

After he shared the video, his fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan commented, "True hrithik's fan are here." Another fan wrote, "Can’t wait." His mom Pinkie Roshan, who is a fitness enthusiast, wrote, "Heart racing." Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan too commented, "Yay!!!"

On Sunday, Hrithik shared a post commemorating his experience of working on Fighter. He shared a picture of scale model Fighter jets and wrote, "Fighter. Airborne. The re learning and the unlearning. The actor , the human. The process. Exhilarating."

Earlier, the team shot in Assam at the Tezpur Air base, Pahalgam in Kashmir and now wrapped up the third schedule at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Fighter will see the actor essaying the role of a fighter jet pilot for the first time on screen. He underwent a massive transformation as he will be seen playing an Air Force officer across the different phases of his life.

The film will mark Hrithik's second outing with Siddharth Anand after War. Their first collaboration proved to be a massive success at the box office. Fighter is slated to release on 25th January 2024.

