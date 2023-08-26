Fighter: Hrithik Roshan begins countdown for his film with Deepika Padukone; ‘5 months to go’ - WATCH

On Independence Day, director of Fighter, Siddharth Anand launched a motion poster of the film to unveil a powerful star cast that features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Also the film’s first look was revealed through the motion poster. Now in a recent video, Hrithik Roshan is seen setting up a countdown for Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan starts the countdown for Fighter

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was seen heading somewhere in his plush Mercedes car. The actor had a brief conversation with the paparazzi through the window. In the now viral video, one of the paparazzi was heard saying, “Hrithik sir, Fighter ka wait hai (Hrithik sir, we are waiting for Fighter)”. To this, the actor replied while making a hand-countdown, “Five months to go!” Have a look.

Moreover, the paparazzi also appreciated the upcoming film’s poster by saying, “Poster kaafi achcha hai (Poster is really nice)”. Giving a sweet smile, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor replied, “Thank you.”

Fans react to the video

After the brief yet sweet conversation between Hrithik Roshan and paparazzi went viral, netizens began reacting to the video. While one of them wrote, “5 MONTHS TO GO,” another one wrote for the film’s poster, “Kaafi nahin… bahut hi achcha hai (Not just nice… It’s really good)”

About Fighter

There’s no doubt that ever since the release of the poster, there has been a significant buzz surrounding Fighter, and quite rightly so! Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024 as it will be the first ever film in a planned aerial action.

Work front

As of now, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for Fighter.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, has a few other projects lined up besides Fighter in the pipeline. These include making a special appearance in Atlee’s Jawan and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani.

Speaking about Anil Kapoor, he was last seen in a comedy-drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo and the thriller-spy series The Night Manager, which is a Hindi adaptation of the British series.

