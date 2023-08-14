Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone announce special update; to unveil FIRST LOOK on Independence Day

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated next, Fighter, has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration with the Vikram Vedha star. After Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a glimpse of his look from the film last month, now, his leading lady has dropped a major update about Fighter, which has left her fans, and the audience who is looking forward to watching the film, all excited! The actors and the makers of India’s first aerial action film, Fighter, are all set to bring along the mega celebration for Independence Day with the 'Spirit of Fighter'.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan announce ‘Spirit of Fighter’

On Monday, the Bollywood diva delighted her fans and millions of social media followers as she took to Instagram and announced ‘The Spirit Of Fighter’ with a striking photo, featuring two fighter planes. Alongside the photo that read, ‘Spirit of the Fighter, This Independence Day,’ Deepika wrote, “10 AM, Tomorrow.” She also tagged her fighter co-stars, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, in the post.

After the leading lady, Siddharth Anand’s leading man, Hrithik Roshan, too took to his Instagram account and shared the same poster and wrote, “#SpiritOfFighter 10 AM TOMORROW.”

Amid the frenzy and hype for Anand’s upcoming action directorial, the announcement by the lead pair has only upped the ante of the film to a whole new level.

Carrying along the true spirit of Independence Day, this announcement has indeed been a treat to relish. After WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with Fighter. Moreover, this has indeed raised the bar of excitement to watch out for this big reveal tomorrow at 10 AM.

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release in theatres next year on January 25, 2024.