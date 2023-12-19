Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone look smitten in love in THIS pic from song Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Fighter has become highly anticipated for the upcoming year, gaining attention with the exciting pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. The official teaser and character posters have sparked considerable excitement, and the release of the initial song, Sher Khul Gaye, has further heightened expectations. Now, the makers have announced the second second.

Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch to be out soon

Today, on December 19, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a poster from their upcoming film Fighter and announced that the second song from the film titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch is all set to be out on 22 December, Friday.

Sharing the same, Hrithik wrote, “#IshqJaisaKuch Song out on 22nd December. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan.”

