Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai in style post wrapping shoot in Italy

Fighter is one of the most awaited films of next year. Boasting a stellar star cast, which includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film will hit the big screen on the 25th of January, 2024. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Hrithik and Deepika had landed in Italy to shoot for two songs of the movie, following which, photographs of Deepika from the sets of Fighter in Italy had flooded social media. Now, Deepika and Hrithik have arrived back in Mumbai from Italy post the movie’s shoot. Check out the visuals inside!

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan arrive back in Mumbai after Fighter shoot

In a treat for fans, the Agneepath actor and Deepika were spotted at the airport as they were back in the Bay post their upcoming film, Fighter’s shoot. Donning a simple shirt, denim, and a beige overcoat, along with a pair of sunglasses, Deepika’s airport look seemed to be chic and classy as usual. Her smile for the paparazzi acted like a cherry on top of a cake.

Meanwhile, Hrithik donned a white t-shirt, blue denim, and a navy blue jacket. Rounding off his look with a cap, the actor seems to be setting a new trend of comfortable fashion while also looking as fashionable as ever.

More about Fighter

Bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Entertainment, the movie is also helmed by Siddharth. The aerial action-packed thriller film will hit the big screen next year and fans are waiting with bated breath to dig into the story of the movie in theaters. Notably, the film is also touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and is being planned as a trilogy.

