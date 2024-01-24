Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer to be screened for IAF officers; DEETS inside

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshaye Oberoi among others. The makers of the film have held a special screening for Indian Air Force officers in New Delhi.

Fighter screening to be held in Delhi

A special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action film Fighter will be held in New Delhi for IAF officers. Hrithik and Deepika along with director Siddharth Anand will reach the capital for the screening which will take place in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. The makers have emphasized that the film is dedicated to the IAF officers.

Deepika Padukone calls Fighter 'special'

In a group interview, Deepika Padukone recently spoke about the film. She said: “What makes Fighter more special is that this is our tribute and our thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that we are safe."

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz. It is slated to be released theatrically on January 25th during the Republic Day weekend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone calls Fighter 'special'; shares why films shouldn't be made keeping box office numbers in mind