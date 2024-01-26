Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action flick is 'iconic' says Bloody Daddy actor Vivan Bhathena

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is finally available in theatres nationwide for the public to view and review. As the film continues to entertain the audiences, several celebs took to social media to pen their thoughts about the action flick. One among them is Bloody Daddy actor Vivan Bhathena, who heaped praises on the team in his review.

Vivan Bhathena calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter ‘iconic’

Actor Vivan Bhathena who has featured in projects like Chak De! India, Dangal, the OTT series Bambai Meri Jaan, and others recently watched Fighter. A couple of hours ago, he shared a photo with actor Karan Singh Grover, who also plays a key role in the film. Taking to social media, he penned his review about the action movie and congratulated the team.

He also called Karan’s performance ‘natural’ and said, “What an experience. Congratulations @iamksgofficial what a great role and natural performance. Congratulations to the whole team and specially Sid and @mamtaanand10_10. What an iconic film. Hardest genre to master. Sid you are #topgun in the industry now.”

Bipasha Babu and Anupam Kher review Fighter

A while ago, actress Bipasha Basu took to social media and expressed her love for the movie and her husband, Karan Singh Grover. She also lauded the director for making the patriotic film and the producer for joining forces.

Dropping a selfie with Karan from the film’s screening, she wrote, “Fighter. What a film. Patriotism plus a visual delight plus great characters plus emotions galore. Just fabulous. Loveddddd every bit of the film. And yes …Taj @iamksgofficial was awesome and so endearing. @s1danand you are at the top of your game sir @mamtaanand10_10 terrific job as a producer. You go girl. So proud of you all. Can’t wait to watch it again.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was also impressed with the actors and the storyline. Since he was at the film’s special screening, he took some pictures with Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor and tweeted them.

Calling his friend Anil the ‘baap’ of acting, Kher wrote, “Just finished watching #SiddharthAnand’s #FighterMovie!! EXCELLENT! Loved it. Every department of the film is first rate. Proud of two of my students! Yes! I am showing off.😬. Both @iHrithik & @deepikapadukone are breathtakingly spectacular! All other actors have done a great job! And What can I say about my friend @AnilKapoor. He is certainly the BAAP of acting. Jai Ho!”

Vaani Kapoor pens a lengthy review of Fighter

Actress Vaani Kapoor seemed highly impressed with the acting of the star cast and the makers of the action movie. Hence, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote a long note praising the film's director, producer, and lead actors. Calling Siddharth Anand a 'genius', she shared being overwhelmed watching a movie so beautiful. "It gave me goosebumps that still lingers. The patriotism & valor of the Indian forces on display are some of the best I have ever seen in our cinema. Your vision for the film was beyond compare & awe-inspiring," the Befikre actress penned.

Further, she lauded Mamta Anand and the entire cast and crew for bringing this 'beautiful' film to life. She called Anil Kapoor 'the embodiment of cinema'. "Your screen presence & talent is unmatched and we can all just hope to be as good as you through our journey as actors, love & respect," Vaani opined for the Animal actor.

Praising Deepika Padukone, she wrote, "You elevate each frame with your luminous presence & performance. What a rare combination of beauty & supreme talent. Truly remarkable Love and respect." In the following post, she said it was exhilarating to see Hrithik Roshan breathe life into every frame by displaying a whirlwind of emotions, bringing Patty the perfect blend of strength and vulnerability.

