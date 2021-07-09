Fighter: Hrithik Roshan excited to begin shooting with Deepika Padukone for Siddharth Anand directorial

Hrithik Roshan has shared beautiful pics with Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone as they gear up for their first collaboration.

and ’s fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the two of the most loved stars of the industry are all set to share the screen space for the first time on the silver screen. Yes! Hrithik and Deepika have collaborated for the first time for Fighter which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Needless to say, the fans can’t keep calm about this project and are eagerly waiting for Fighter.

Interestingly, the movie is making the headlines once again today as Hrithik Roshan has dropped a new hint about the movie. The actor has shared beautiful selfies with Deepika and director Siddharth Anand on social media as he dropped hints about kick starting the shooting of Fighter. In the pics, the War star looked dapper in his black t-shirt and white cap while Deepika was a sight to behold in her red sweatshirt. Hrithik captioned the image as “This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter”. This post will certainly leave the audience excited for the movie.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Fighter:

To note, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise. Talking about the same, Siddharth said, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience.”

