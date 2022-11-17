Fighter: Hrithik Roshan has a special request to his fans as they cheer for him in Assam; WATCH

Ever since Fighter was announced, Hrithik Roshan 's fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actor on-screen. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is Hrithik's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War, which was a humongous success. Recently, the makers announced that the film is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. On November 15, Hrithik jetted off to Assam for the shooting of Fighter.

Now, ahead of the shooting, a viral video of the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor from Assam is doing rounds on social media, in which, Hrithik can be seen asking his fans to 'wish him luck.' His fans can also be heard cheering for the actor as they spotted him strolling on the streets of Assam. Meanwhile, Fighter is touted to be India's first aerial action drama. According to a report in Mid-day, the team will be there in Assam for a 10-day schedule.

About Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter was announced in January this year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride." In July last year, Hrithik shared several pictures on Instagram also featuring Deepika and had written, "This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter." Siddharth Anand is making his debut as a producer with Fighter as he is co-producing the film with Viacom18 Studios under his banner Marflix Productions.

DNEG comes onboard for VFX

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that the makers of Fighter have got the leading company, Double Negative (DNEG), to come on board for the VFX on the film. DNEG was also the company behind visual effects for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.