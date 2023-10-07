Fighter: Hrithik Roshan oozes charm in UNSEEN PIC post Italy shoot wrap of film with Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. While his acting always leaves the audience spellbound, the light-eyed actor also possesses some jaw-dropping dancing skills and charming looks. Hrithik has delivered a variety of entertaining gigs in the past, and now his upcoming action-packed Fighter has become one of the most anticipated films of next year, leaving fans waiting for its release on the big screen. While the actor landed in Mumbai after finishing the shoot in Italy yesterday, unseen photographs from the wrap-up of the shoot are now doing rounds on the internet.

Hrithik Roshan’s pictures from the Italy shoot wrap go viral

The actor, who seems to be all pumped with energy for his upcoming project, was in Italy for a while to work on the film. It seems like the Italy shoot has reached a conclusion as the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was spotted arriving in Mumbai yesterday. Recently, some unseen photographs of Hrithik Roshan from Italy’s shoot wrap have also gone viral, wherein he can be seen striking a pose with a team member.

Check out the images right here!

Notably, Hrithik Roshan and his co-actress Deepika Padukone were spotted at the airport yesterday as they arrived in Mumbai after finishing the shoot of Fighter in Italy.

Digging into the details of Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by him and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment in association with Viacom 18, Fighter will also feature Jawan actress Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Notably, the film is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and the makers are planning to release it as a trilogy. Scheduled to hit the big screen on the 25th of January next year, we can’t wait to see what Fighter would bring to the table!

