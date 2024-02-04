Fighter: Hrithik Roshan praises ‘brilliant actor’ and co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh; here’s how latter reacts

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is still ruling cinema halls in the country. While Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are leading the movie, several other actors are acing their roles in it. One among them is Sanjeeda Sheikh. A while ago, Hrithik lauded her acting skills on social media.

Hrithik Roshan praises his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor’s Fighter was one of the biggest releases of the year. Hence, there were a lot of hopes attached to the action film. Looking at the way the movie is gaining momentum among fans, it’s safe to say that it has lived up to the audiences’ expectations. The feature film not only had an ensemble cast, but it also had an impressive line-up of stars. Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh who plays Saanchi Gill in the film was recently praised by Hrithik on X (formerly Twitter).

Calling her a ‘brilliant actor’, the Vikram Vedha actor wrote, “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.”

The actor said so in response to a tweet by a user who heaped praises on the actress. In his appreciation post, the social media user penned, “Dear @iamsanjeeda. This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed. #FighterBlockbuster #FighterMovie.”

Sanjeeda was quick to take note of the appreciation she got from Hrithik. Hence, she went to the comment section and expressed her gratitude to the megastar for bringing in the best in her in Fighter. She penned, “Thankyou for getting out the best from me. Most honest and giving actor @iHrithik”

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action tells the tale of skillful IAF pilots who try their best to control militant activities at the LOC. Apart from Hrithik, Deepika, Anil, and Sanjeeda, the movie also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz, Sharib Hashmi and others.

