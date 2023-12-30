Fighter: Hrithik Roshan springs to action after Bosco Martis calls out lack of credit; gets choreographers' names added

Choreographers are one of the most crucial people in Bollywood, as they make sure actors dance properly to the music beats. Recently, popular choreographer Bosco Martis called out the practice of not including choreographer's names in a film or song promo. Now, it appears that this news has reached Hrithik Roshan, who spoke to the makers of Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan speaks to Fighter makers

Recently, Bosco Martis called out the industry for not mentioning choreographer's names in a film or a song's promo. Now, according to Mid Day, Hrithik Roshan has heard this news and has moved to action. The actor spoke to the director of Fighter, Siddharth Anand and the YouTube version of the film's song, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, now mentions the choreographers team, including Bosco-Caesar, Remo D’Souza and Piyush-Shazia. The report states that Roshan, who himself is a skilled dancer, was not comfortable with his choreographers not getting their due.

Right after this, Bosco took to his Instagram to thank Hrithik and the media.

Bosco Martis demands ‘justice for choreographers’

Yesterday, Bosco took to his Instagram to share a reel in which he and his team are dancing to Fighter's song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ which was picturized on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He wrote in the caption, “My oath to the future of choreographers. It’s been 22years we been doing choreography and still find it a struggle to put our names on any promotional material of movies. Where the song and dance are celebrated by the nation and also world wide.”

He further stated that he sees several reels of people dancing to songs choreographed by him. “But sometimes it’s so sad to say that nobody knows who has choreographed the song till we don’t push our names. Off late we felt the heat when we could not see our names promotional material of the song where in the music director is mentioned and not the choreographer . I guess it’s high time the choreographers should be celebrated,” he added.

