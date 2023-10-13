Fighter: Intriguing BTS glimpse of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s actioner is simply unmissable

There has been a lot of excitement about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter right from the moment that it was announced. This film marks their first on-screen collaboration, and fans can’t wait for the film to release. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, it is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor. Hrithik and Deepika recently returned from Italy after shooting for two songs from the film. Now, director Siddharth Anand has shared an intriguing BTS picture, giving fans a glimpse of the world of Fighter.

Siddharth Anand shares BTS pic of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

On Friday morning, Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram stories to share a BTS glimpse of Fighter. The picture shows uniformed Air Force officers seated on both sides of a long table. A man is seen holding the camera and shooting for the scene, in the BTS picture. “#FighterBTS,” wrote Siddharth Anand, while sharing the picture. The BTS moment is sure to raise your excitement for the upcoming actioner!

Check out the picture right here!

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the team of Fighter were recently in Italy, where they shot two songs from Fighter. Pinkvilla exclusively reported the details of the songs. While one is a dance number, another one is a romantic ballad song. A source informed us that the foot-tapping dance number has been composed by Vishal- Shekhar, and will be on the lines of Ghungroo from the film War. It is choreographed by Bosco and Ceasar. On October 4, Siddharth Anand tweeted that they had wrapped up the Italy shoot schedule. “And it’s a schedule wrap!” he wrote.

The film is expected to wrap up by mid-October. Following the conclusion of the shoot, the makers will commence the promotional journey on Fighter. The team will be treating fans with constant updates and assets from October to January, leading to its release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

