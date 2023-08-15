Fighter Motion Poster OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoke patriotic spirit as Indian Air Force pilots

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are teaming up for the first time in the upcoming film Fighter. It is directed by Siddharth Anand who is returning after delivering two blockbusters War and Pathaan. The movie is an aerial action project and will reportedly be turned into a franchise. It is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend, and also stars actor Anil Kapoor. Now, on India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of the film have released the official first look.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in first motion poster of Fighter

The cast and crew of Fighter took to social media on Tuesday, August 15, and released the first official motion poster of the film. The video started by showing three fighter jets in the sky. Then the lead actors Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor are seen one by one, dressed in their air force uniforms, holding their helmets and wearing sunglasses. There were air bombings at the end of the poster. A rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ was playing in the background. This promotional unit from the film has been titled ‘Spirit Of Fighter’. Sharing the post, Deepika wrote in her caption, ”A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day!🇮🇳 #Fighter in theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024.” Have a look:

Reactions to Fighter motion poster of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Fans and Bollywood celebrities immediately took to the comments section under the Instagram posts of the stars and appreciated their looks from the film. One fan wrote, “Damn thats some cast! I wasnt really ready for that tune for Vande Mataram, but it does have a nice ring to it..,” while another person said, “brilliant brilliant.. this is very huge and bgm is literally giving goosebumps.” A comment read, “Hrithik Roshan and Tom Cruise, 2 greatest action stars of the world. Fighter looks a promising film.”

Zoya Akhtar congratulated Hrithik under his post, while his father Rakesh Roshan said, “Very impressive.” Abhishek Bachchan also dropped the raised hands emoji.

The project has been produced by Viacom18 Studios along with Marflix Pictures. Music director duo Vishal-Shekhar have composed the soundtrack album of the film. The movie is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan drops FIRST STILL from Fighter; Fans feel he is giving Tom Cruise vibe; See pic