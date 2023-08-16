Fighter Motion Poster: Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone’s first look; calls it ‘insane’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Their social media interactions along with PDA moments always melt the hearts of their fans and followers. The couple never misses any opportunity to praise each other. Now, on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, the makers of the upcoming Fighter have dropped the first look of the film. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are set to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial. Notably, the director is making a comeback after gaining massive success with the super hits War and Pathaan. This aerial action project is about to become a franchise. Ranveer is smitten by his wife Deepika's first look as he gave a mesmerizing reaction.

Ranveer Singh is smitten by wife Deepika Padukone’s first look

Deepika Padukone shared the Fighter Motion Poster revealing the first looks of her, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! (National flag of India) Fighter in theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024. #SpiritOfFighter @s1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor."

Ranveer Singh reacted to the first look of the upcoming film and commented, "WHAAAAO LOVE IT !!!! (three fire emojis) looks insane !!! Can’t wait !!!"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the post of Deepika, one wrote, "Deepika Padukone as a fighter pilot??? IM SEATED OMGGG." Another commented, "THIS LOOKS PROMISING." "Oh wow look at you!!! Looking badass in that uniform! Can't wait!!" wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis.

About Fighter Motion Poster

The video opens with three fighter jets flying in the sky. Then the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, appeared one by one, dressed in their Air Force uniforms, each holding their helmets and sporting sunglasses. The poster ends with an aerial bombardment, set to the backdrop of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background. The post announcing the film is titled 'Spirit of Fighter.'

Meanwhile, Fighter, one of the most anticipated films is scheduled to release next year on the Republic Day weekend on 25th January 2024.

