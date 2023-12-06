Fighter New Poster OUT: Anil Kapoor exudes good looks as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky; fans react

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2024. The Siddharth Anand directorial has been generating a lot of buzz lately thanks to the shooting updates as well as new poster launches. Today, the makers dropped the poster of Kapoor's character.

Fighter new post is released

Today, on December 6, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share an interesting character poster from Fighter which features him donned in the outfit of an Air Force officer. Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The caption read, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh Call Sign: Rocky Designation: Commanding Officer Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever"

Several users took to the comments section to praise the dashing look of Kapoor from the poster. One user wrote, "Banger!!!!!" Another user wrote, "Aye Aye Captain". One person predicted that the film would gross 5000 crores at the box office and wrote: "Again 5000cr (red heart emoji)"

Check out his post!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's character posters were also released

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone also unveiled her character poster from Fighter. In it, the actress looks intense in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka. Minni. Sharing the poster, she wrote: “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter.”

Prior to that, Hrithik Roshan had shared his character poster as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty.

About Fighter

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand who delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and it is a part of a planned aerial action franchise. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024. Its original release date was pushed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kapoor, meanwhile, was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, and Shakti Kapoor. It has turned out to be a major commercial success.

