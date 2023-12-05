Fighter New Poster OUT: Deepika Padukone looks smashing as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore; PIC
Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Today, its makers released the much awaited character poster of the actress.
The action movie Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is highly anticipated in Bollywood for the year 2024. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has created excitement among audiences with the release of some eye-catching posters. Recently, the makers had released the first look poster of Hrithik Roshan and now, the Deepika Padukone has dropped her first look poster from the film.
Deepika Padukone’s character poster from Fighter out
Today, on December 5, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle to share a her highly anticipated character poster from the film. It features Deepika wearing an Air Force uniform in her role as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni.
Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter.”
Check out the poster here:
