Fighter New Poster OUT: Rishabh Sawhney is formidable villain and ready to fight Hrithik Roshan's Patty

The long-awaited Siddharth Anand’s Fighter has been generating immense buzz on social media. The film led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is soaring high on anticipation, with makers adding to the excitement with the release of promotional assets every other day. Now, just a while back, the team of Fighter introduced the fans with the fierce look poster Rishabh Sawhney who will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. Check out!

New poster of Fighter introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the fierce villain

Today, on January 17, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped the impressive-looking poster of Rishabh Sawhney. He will be seen playing the role of a formidable antagonist in the film and hands down looks absolutely fierce with a bullet gun in his hand and blood-soaked face as he fights against Patty (Hrithik Roshan). The forthcoming aerial action increases the expectations all the more with ferocious stills.

“Locking eyes with the villain. #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D,” read the caption alongside the post shared by him.

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn't stop lauding the film. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Loved the trailer eagerly waiting to watch Fighter on the big screen," another fan commented, "Omg killer look," while a third fan commented, "Villain's ultimate look," and another fan chimed in, "Terrific villain."

In addition to this, Rishabh who will be stepping into Bollywood with Fighter also dropped the poster on his Instagram handle and expressed excitement over the same. Sharing the poster on his Instagram, he wrote, “5 January ko mulakaat hogi.. taiyaar rehna! #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D”

The trailer of Fighter was released a couple of days back, and it won’t be wrong to say that it managed to kindle a wildfire on the internet, with audiences showering love on every element of the movie. From the crackling chemistry between the leads Hrithik and Deepika Padukone to the high-impact patriotic dialogues and the goosebumps-inducing background music—every detail is winning hearts.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and others in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on January 25, 2024.

